BOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has returned to the lineup after being activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Pedroia, on the DL since May 30 with a sprained left wrist, was back at second base Friday night when the Red Sox opened a three-game series against Detroit.

Pedroia is hitting .292 (50 for 171) in 45 games with two homers and 21 RBIs.

Boston recalled left-hander Brian Johnson from Triple-A Pawtucket and started him against the Tigers on Friday.