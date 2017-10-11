Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell will not return for the 2018 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

A search for a new manager will begin immediately, according to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox were eliminated from the 2018 playoffs in the American League Division Series by the Houston Astros in four games.

This is the second straight season the Red Sox were eliminated from the Division Series as they were swept by the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

The 55-year-old posted a 432-378 record as manager for the Red Sox, taking them to the playoffs three times, including 2013 when they captured the World Series.

Befor taking the job with the Red Sox, Farrell managed the Toronto Blue Jays for two seasons.