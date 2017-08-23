CLEVELAND — The Boston Red Sox have placed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

Bradley was injured while reaching for home plate during a slide in Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Indians. He was sent back to Boston for an MRI on Wednesday.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Red Sox called up infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Bradley was batting .262 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs this season, hitting .400 in his last seven games.

Marrero has played 58 games in three stints in the majors this season. He has batted .212 with three homers and 23 RBIs with the Red Sox.

