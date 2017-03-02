Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price will meet with renowned sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews after dealing with discomfort in his forearm and elbow this spring training, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

David Price had an MRI. Forearm/elbow issue. Going to get an opinion from Dr. Andrews at the NFL combine. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 2, 2017

Manager John Farrell described Price's discomfort as being of a "greater intensity" than previous times he's dealt with soreness. The 31-year-old had a MRI on Wednesday after feeling pain following a simulated game on Tuesday. He pitched two innings and threw 38 pitches in the simulated game, but didn't feel the discomfort until Wednesday morning.

Price has had forearm issues before in spring training. Farrell described this time being of "greater intensity." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 2, 2017

Farrell said he was feeling a little better Thursday morning.

“He feels improved today over yesterday, so that’s an encouraging sign,” Farrell told Abraham. “But, still, we have to take every step along the way to get our arms around this in its entirety.”

Price is entering year two of a seven-year, $217 million contract this season. He posted a 17-9 record with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 230 innings pitched in 2016. Price lost his one and only playoff start to the Cleveland Indians who swept them in the American League Division Series.