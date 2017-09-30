DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have assigned defencemen Filip Hronek and Robbie Russo to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

The Red Wings announced the moves before their preseason finale at Toronto on Saturday. Detroit also released centre Corey Elkins from a professional tryout, recalled defenceman Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids and signed right wing Dominik Shine to a tryout.

Russo played 19 games for the Red Wings last season and did not have a point.

___

