GLENDALE, Ariz. — Luke Glendening broke a tie with a short-handed goal with 3:24 left and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday night.

Dylan Larkin got the assist on Glendening's goal, his second of the night, after Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard made a flexible save at the other end. Howard finished with 33 saves.

Frans Nielsen sent in a long empty-net goal with 1:34 to go to seal Detroit's third victory of the season. The Coyotes have one point through four games.

Martin Frk and Henrik Zetterberg also scored for Detroit.

Clayton Keller scored twice for Arizona, with Max Domi assisting on both.

Louis Domingue came off the bench to make 21 saves for the Coyotes. Domingue has played in three of the first four games of the season.

Arizona had a 5-on-3 power play for 90 seconds in the first period, but the Red Wings survived that stretch and were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill in the first.

Anti Raanta, who gave up three goals in the first 6:15 of the Coyotes' 5-2 loss at Vegas on Tuesday night and was pulled from net, held the Red Wings scoreless on nine shots in the first period. He blocked a wide open attempt from Nielsen with 4:19 to go.

Raanta did not start the second period, however, due to what was announced as a lower-body injury.

Keller stuffed in a rebound off a shot from close range by Jordan Martinook at 6:12 of the second, giving the Coyotes a 1-0 lead and their first power-play goal since the season opener Oct. 5.

The Red Wings tied it at 1 on their fourth power-play goal of the season, scored by Frk on a long slap shot that got past Domingue's glove side at 11:37 of the second period. Mike Green got the assist, his fourth on a power play this season.

Frk has three goals in four games, and Green, with two assists, has eight on the season.

Keller's second goal made it 2-1 with 1:44 to play in the second. Keller took a pass from Domi for a wrist shot. But Detroit answered, with Henrik Zetterberg tapping the puck between Domingue's legs after Dylan Larkin moved it around the boards behind the net.

Zetterberg's goal, his second of the season, came with 42 seconds to play in the period.

Arizona's Lawson Crouse and Detroit's Nick Jensen fought when Jensen went after Crouse after Crouse delivered a crunching check on Xavier Ouellet early in the third period.

NOTES: Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall played his first game of the season after missing the first three with a groin injury. ... D Danny DeKeyser missed his first game of the season due to lower body injury suffered against Dallas on Tuesday. ... Keller recorded his first career multi-goal game, in just his seventh career NHL game ... Coyotes D Kevin Connauton (lower body) was scratched for the first time this season, with D Adam Clendening making his season debut. ... Martinook returned after missing Tuesday's game in Las Vegas with an injury.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Detroit travels to Las Vegas for its first meeting with the expansion Golden Knights on Friday night.

Coyotes: Host Boston on Saturday night.

