Jimmy Howard is set to miss the first month of 2017 with an MCL sprain, Helen St. James reports.

Howard was hurt Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He left the game in the second period, unable to put weight on his right leg. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Howard is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season.

The Red Wings, who have lost five of their last six games, play at Florida on Friday night. Jared Coreau, recalled on Thursday from the AHL, will start against the Panthers.