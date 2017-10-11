As the standoff continues with restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland is at least listening to calls regarding the 23-year-old forward.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported in Tuesday's Insider Trading that the Red Wings are not in a rush to trade Athanasiou, but could for the right price. McKenzie reports the ask from the Red Wings is a player of similar offensive skill who is at the same age or younger than Athanasiou.

According to CapFriendly, the Detroit Red Wings are exactly at the league's the $75 million maximum with only 22 players on their roster. The team would need to waive or a trade player in order to add Athanasiou, or anyone else, to their 23-man roster.

McKenzie reported last week the Red Wings are standing firm on their offer of a two-year, $3.8 million contract - a $1.9 million average annual value. Ansar Khan of MLive reports Athanasiou wants a $2.5 million AAV.

Athanasiou is currently skating with a Swiss team as he waits out the situation. If he fails to sign by Dec. 1, however, he will be ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

Athanasiou scored 18 goals and added 11 assists in 64 games with the Red Wings last season, less goals than Brown and the same amount of points as Anderson. He debuted during the 2015-16 campaign and scored nine goals and 14 points in 37 games.