Red Wings' Howard to test knee in AHL again

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard is set to begin his second AHL conditioning stint since injuring his knee on Dec. 20

Howard told Ansar Khan of MLive, he plans to start the next two games for the Grand Rapids Griffins as part of his rehab process.

#RedWings Jimmy Howard said the plan is to play two games for @griffinshockey Saturday at Texas Stars and Tuesday at San Antonio Rampage. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) March 3, 2017

Howard tweaked his knee while playing with the Griffins on Feb. 8 and has not played. It was his second game of a conditioning stint.

The 32-year-old stopped 16 of 17 shots faced before the injury forced him to exit in the third period of a game against the Manitoba Moose.

He allowed five goals in his first start with the Griffins on Feb. 4.

In 17 games with the Red Wings this season, Howard owns a 5-7-1 record with a 1.96 goals against average and a .934 save percentage.

Petr Mrazek owns a 15-16-6 record as the starter for the Red Wings this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

The Red Wings (25-26-10) sit last in the Eastern Conference with 60 points through 61 games.

Howard posted a 14-14-5 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage last season while sharing starting duties with Mrazek.

Howard is signed through the 2018-19 season with a cap hit of $5.29 million.