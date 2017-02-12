No on-ice incident in 2017 has warranted a suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, but that could soon change thanks to Gustav Nyquist.

The Detroit Red Wings forward could be facing a hefty ban after he directed a vicious, retaliatory high-stick at the face of Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon with apparent intent to injure on Sunday afternoon.

Nyquist was assessed a four-minute, double minor penalty on the play, but remained in the game.

With five minutes to play in the first period, Spurgeon bumped Nyquist along the boards, which caused Nyquist to fall to his knees.

Nyquist then turned around and pitchforked his stick upward toward Spurgeon’s face, clipping him, while his blade nearly got caught under Spurgeon’s visor.

The result was one of the uglier, flagrant high-sticking fouls in recent years. Spurgeon luckily escaped serious harm on the play, returning to the ice 2:34 after the incident.

Nyquist, 27, has never been suspended or assessed a major penalty in his career. He was fined $2,000 for diving on Dec. 29, 2014, but that does not make him a “repeat offender” in the eyes of the Department of Player Safety.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was incensed on the bench, arguing for a major penalty to be called.

A major penalty for high-sticking does not exist in the NHL rule book. However, Nyquist could - and should - have been assessed a match penalty on the play for a high-stick which “attempts to or deliberately injures an opponent while carrying or holding any part of his stick above the shoulders of the opponent,” according to Rule 60.4.

The Wild are no stranger to vicious high-sticks from years past. Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith was suspended six games, including one Stanley Cup playoff game, for a one-handed high-stick on Wild forward Charlie Coyle on March 29, 2016 - one that seemed to pale in comparison to Nyquist’s blow on Sunday. Keith sacrificed $148,883.35 in salary for that stick swing.

