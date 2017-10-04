Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday the team has reopened contract talks with restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou, but no deal appears close.

Holland said that while he has spoken to Athanasiou's agent Darren Ferris after weeks of silence, "nothing has changed."

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Red Wings have offered the 23-year-old a two-year, $3.8 million contract and are standing firm on the $1.9 million average annual value.

Ansar Khan of MLive reports Athanasiou wants a $2.5 million AAV. Khan notes Athanasiou's direct comparisons for contracts this off-season - Connor Brown, Sam Bennett and Josh Anderson - all signed at cap hits of $2.1 million or lower.

Athanasiou scored 18 goals and added 11 assists in 64 games with the Red Wings last season, less goals than Brown and the same amount of points as Anderson. He debuted during the 2015-16 campaign and scored nine goals and 14 points in 37 games.

The Red Wings are currently projected to $0 in cap space for this season, according to CapFriendly.