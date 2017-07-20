With no contract in place, Tomas Tatar is set to be the first player to go through the arbitration process this year.

Tatar entered his hearing with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, though the two sides can come to an agreement any time before the arbitrator rules.

Tatar has asked for $5.3 million on a one-year contract, while the Red Wings countered with an offer of $4.1 million for one year, according to the Detroit Free Press. He scored 25 goals and added 21 assists in 82 games last season, his third straight year cracking the 20-goal mark. The 26-year-old ranked third among Detroit forwards with an average of 17:17 of time on ice last season.

St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko was also scheduled for arbitration on Thursday, but reached a five-year, $27.5 million contract before the meeting, according to reports.

Ryan Dzingel of the Ottawa Senators has an arbitration hearing set for Friday, while Viktor Arvidsson of the Nashville Predators has a hearing scheduled for Saturday.