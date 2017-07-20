With no contract in place, Tomas Tatar is set to be the first player to go through the arbitration process this year.

Tatar has a hearing set for Thursday, though the two sides can come to an agreement any time before the arbitrator rules.

Tatar has asked for $5.3 million on a one-year contract, while the Detroit Red Wings countered with an offer of $4.1 million for one year, according to the Detroit Free Press. He scored 25 goals and added 21 assists in 82 games last season, his third straight year cracking the 20-goal mark. The 26-year-old ranked third among Detroit forwards with an average of 17:17 of time on ice last season.

St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko was also scheduled for arbitration on Thursday, but reached a five-year, $27.5 million contract before the meeting, according to reports.

Ryan Dzingel of the Ottawa Senators has an arbitration hearing set for Friday, while Viktor Arvidsson of the Nashville Predators has a hearing scheduled for Saturday.