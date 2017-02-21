The Ottawa Redblacks have added depth the quarterback position, acquiring Drew Tate from the Calgary Stampeders.

The Redblacks traded a 2018 fifth-round pick for the quarterback.

"I've got to think my role is no. 2, then start slinging it and go from there," Tate said. "I am super-excited and just grateful for the opportunity with Marcel (Desjardins) and Rick (Campbell) bringing me aboard."

The 32-year-old completed 27 of 43 passes last season for 255 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

In eight career CFL seasons, he has completed 380 of 572 pass attempts for 4,670 yards with 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Tate will join Brock Jensen and Ryan Lindley as the quarterbacks who will compete to be Trevor Harris' backup this season.