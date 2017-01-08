Former Ottawa Redblacks cornerback Mitch White signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Excited to say I am now a Philadelphia Eagle! Looking forward to the opportunity to play football for such a great organization!#NFL — Mitch White (@MP32white) January 8, 2017

White started his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2014 before signing with the Redblacks last July.

He recorded 38 tackles, including eight in the playoffs, and three interceptions in 14 games last season, helping the Redblacks win the Grey Cup.

The Michigan State product originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The Redblacks released White as well as defensive backs Forrest Hightower (Saints) and Jeff Richards (Panthers) on Wednesday.