43m ago
Redblacks DB Richards signs with NFL's Panthers
TSN.ca Staff
Jeff Richards has signed with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL.
The Ottawa Redblacks granted Richards his early release so that he could sign a futures contract with the Panthers.
Richards, 26, appeared in 10 games for Ottawa in 2016. He recorded 15 tackles and two passes defensed.He was released alongside Mitchell White, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Forrest Hightower, who signed with the New Orleans Saints, a little more than a month before becoming a free agent.