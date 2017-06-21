The Ottawa Redblacks announced Wednesday that they have extended general manager Marcel Desjardins and head coach Rick Campbell through the 2020 season.

The Redblacks captured the first Grey Cup in franchise history last season, beating the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 in an overtime thriller.

“The results speak for themselves,” said Jeff Hunt, President of the Redblacks parent company, OSEG Sports in a statement. “Marcel and Rick have taken the team to the Grey Cup championship game in each of the last two seasons. They’ve shown exemplary skills assembling and leading our football operations department and making the Redblacks a model franchise in the CFL. Having stability in both of these roles is a tremendous asset to have - we’re proud of their work and delighted that they’ll both be with us for at least the next four seasons.”

Both Desjardins and Campbell joined the Redblacks prior to their expansion season in 2014.

The Redblacks open their season on Friday as part of TSN's Friday Night Football Opening Weekend as they host the Stampeders in a Grey Cup rematch.