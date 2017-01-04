The Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks granted a trio of defensive backs their releases on Wednesday to pursue National Football League opportunities.

Gone are internationals Forrest Hightower, Mitchell White and Jeff Richards.

“The Redblacks would like to thank Forrest, Mitchell and Jeff for their hard work and important contributions to the team this past season,” said team general manager Marcel Desjardins in a statement. “Players being offered new opportunities is part of winning a championship and we wish these three the best in whatever comes next for them.”

Hightower, 24, spent the last two seasons with the team. He appeared in 14 games this past season, recording 48 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Hightower had a pick of the Calgary Stampeders' Bo Levi Mitchell in November's 39-33 overtime Grey Cup victory.

Michigan State product White spent last season with the Redblacks after two with the Montreal Alouettes. The 26-year-old corner registered 38 tackles and three interceptions in 14 games.

Richards, 26, appeared in 10 games for Ottawa in 2016. He recorded 15 tackles and two passes defensed.