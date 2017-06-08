It’s an early look at what could be the battle for the East Division this year.

The CFL on TSN is back tonight when the Ottawa Redblacks host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at TD Place Stadium. Watch the game live at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN3/4/5 and TSN GO.

The Redblacks are defending Grey Cup champions and looking to fine tune things before they attempt to defend their crown this season, with the 104th Grey Cup to be played in their backyard in November.

The Tiger-Cats are preparing for what they hope will be a bounce back season with star quarterback Zach Collaros healthy heading into the year.

Collaros won’t suit up for the Ticats tonight, but Trevor Harris will start and play at least a little bit for the Redblacks. With Henry Burris retired, the Redblacks are 100 per cent Harris’ team now, and he could set the tone early with a strong first preseason game.

When Harris is out, Redblacks fans will get a chance to see their new backup, Drew Tate, in a uniform other than the Calgary Stampeders for the first time in his career.

Star receivers Brad Sinopoli and Greg Ellingson are also expected to start for the Redblacks, but the rest of the receiving corps for Ottawa is worth keeping an eye on tonight as the Redblacks attempt to replace East Division Most Outstanding Player nominee Ernest Jackson and former CFL All-Star Chris Williams.

As for the Ticats, Jeremiah Masoli will start at QB before handing the reigns to former Notre Dame star QB Everett Golson, who could see his first extended playing time in the CFL.

Other stars like Luke Tasker and Simoni Lawrence will also sit out, but players to keep an eye on include receiver Brian Tyms, who was solid down the stretch for the Ticats last season, and Brandon Banks, who is fun to watch at any time.

The Ticats are also in the midst of an open kicking battle, with former Redblacks kicker Sergio Castillo and Ryan Hawkins looking to get a leg up on one another in game action.

In other preseason action, the Montreal Alouettes are traveling to Toronto to take on the Argos.

The celebrated duo of head coach Marc Trestman and general manager Jim Popp are back together for the first time in four years, this time in Double Blue, and taking on their former team.

Ricky Ray is expected to get the night off, but Drew Willy will see action for the Argos, as well as high profile acquisitions Jeff Fuller, Marcus Ball, and Alan-Michael Cash.

It’s a first look for the new regime in Montreal as well, with head coach Jacques Chapdelaine on the sidelines and general manager Kavis Reed looking on.

Darian Durant’s debut in Alouettes blue will have to wait with Vernon Adams Jr. slated to start for Montreal.