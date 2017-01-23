It's the end of an era.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Ottawa Redblacks QB Henry Burris plans to retire after 18 seasons in the CFL.

Burris will go out on top after leading the Redblacks to their first Grey Cup in franchise history last season, while being named the game's Most Valuable Player.

The 41-year-old will retire third on the league's all-time passing list with 63,227 career passing yards, behind only Anthony Calvillo and Damon Allen. His 374 career passing touchdowns is also third all-time, behind Calvillo and Allen.

Burris' individual accomplishments include two Most Outstanding Player awards, two Grey Cup MVPs, and two CFL All-Star nods.

Burris played 18 seasons in the CFL, seeing significant playing time in 16 of them, split between the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Redblacks. The Temple product also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears of the NFL, and the Berlin Thunder in Europe early in his career.