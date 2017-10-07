Latest CFL Videos
-
2:20
CFL: Redblacks 30, Lions 25
-
2:04
Is it the right call to go back to Glenn?
-
1:31
Harris brings Redblacks all the way back
-
1:02
Ellingson finds pay-dirt for Ottawa
-
0:48
The Manny Show continues into the second half
-
1:44
Johnson goes 58 yards to extend lead for the Lions
-
2:25:03
CFL: Roughriders vs. Argonauts
-
0:59
Arceneaux opens the scoring for the Lions
-
1:05
Holley's just 'having fun' with whoever is under centre
-
1:46
Bridge opening up doors for other Canadian QBs