The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed linebacker Taylor Reed to a one-year contract extension on Tuesday.

In just eight regular season games with the Redblacks this season, the 25-year-old Texas native had 39 tackles and a sack.

"We're very happy to be bringing Taylor back for another year," said Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins. "He made an immediate impact when he came to Ottawa during the season and was a key contributor for us down the stretch."

The 25-year-old Texas native arrived in Ottawa 10 games into the 2016 season after being released by the Calgary Stampeders.