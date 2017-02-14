OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian offensive lineman Nolan MacMillan to a one-year contract extension Tuesday, hours before he was slated to become a free agent.

MacMillan was the first-ever player drafted by the Redblacks in 2013. The native of Arnprior, Ont., has played in 43 games with the CFL club.

"Nolan is an original Redblack and it is great to keep a player of his quality and character in a Redblacks uniform," GM Marcel Desjardins said in a statement. "Nolan provides position flexibility and is a key component to our offensive line."