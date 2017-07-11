2h ago
Redblacks release DB Jefferson
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Redblacks announced on Tuesday that they've released veteran defensive back A.J. Jefferson.
The 29-year-old spent the previous two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts before signing a free agent contract with the Grey Cup champion Redblacks this winter.
Jefferson recorded four tackles over two games this season in the nation's capital. The Fresno State product had 91 tackles and six interceptions over 30 games with the Argos in 2015 and 2016.
On Monday, Jefferson tweeted that he had been released by the Redblacks, possibly due to the team wanting to go younger.
Ottawa also let go linebacker Kevin Jackson and signed receivers Austin Reuland and R.J. Harris as well as defensive lineman Teidrick Smith.