OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed free-agent Canadian running Pascal Lochard to a two-year deal Friday.

The 26-year-old Montreal native dressed for 14 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, rushing for 33 yards on eight carries.

Lochard began his CFL career with the B.C. Lions, who took him in the second round of the '14 draft out of Laval.