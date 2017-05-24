1h ago
Redblacks sign first-rounder Johnson, three others
TSN.ca Staff
Redblacks take Evan Johnson ninth overall
The Ottawa Redblacks announced the signing of four 2017 draft picks Wednesday, including first-rounder Evan Johnson, an offensive lineman.
Fullback Anthony Gosselin, defensive lineman Mathieu Dupuis, and long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa were also signed Wednesday.
The Redblacks have now signed seven of their eight 2017 draft picks, with the lone exception being third-rounder Eki Ankou. The defensive lineman signed with the NFL’s Houston Texans earlier this offseason.