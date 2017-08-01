The Ottawa Redblacks added a new element to their special teams on Tuesday, signing returner/wide receiver Quincy McDuffie to a two-year deal.

McDuffie led the CFL in kickoff return average in 2016 with 27.7 years per return and posted two touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown on offence.

McDuffie was released by the Bombers after the season to pursue an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived by the Cowboys in June.

“Quincy is a dynamic punt and kick-off returner and receiver who will add new dimensions to what we do both on special teams and on offence,” Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a release.

The 26-year-old has also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during his career.