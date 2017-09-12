Ottawa Redblacks GM Marcel Desjardins said quarterback Trevor Harris has a shoulder sprain that will keep him out 2-6 weeks. The Redblacks will place Harris on the six-game injured list.

Harris injured his shoulder in the team's loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the weekend. He left the game in the third quarter after having his shoulder driven into the ground. He attempted to test the strength in his shoulder after exiting the game on the Redblacks' sideline by doing routine QB exercises, but was unable to do so because of the pain in his shoulder.

The Redblacks will turn to backup Drew Tate, who replaced Harris against the Ticats and finished 8/13 for 114 yards and a touchdown.