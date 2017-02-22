The Ottawa Redblacks welcomed back Scott Macdonell Wednesday, announcing they've signed the receiver to a new one-year contract.

Macdonell has spent his entire three-year career with the Redblacks after the club drafted him in the second round in 2014.

"Scott has been here since Day 1 and we're happy to be bringing him back for another season," Redblacks GM Marcel Desjardins. "He's played a big role for us on special teams and is an important piece of our Canadian depth."

In 17 games with Ottawa last season, Macdonell finished with one reception for 17 yards. For his career, the 25-year-old has 16 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown.