Cincinnati Reds left fielder Scooter Gennett tied the major league record with four home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Gennett went 5-for-5 and had 10 runs batted in as the Reds beat the Cardinals 13-1.

He is the first player since Josh Hamilton in 2012 to have four homers in one game, and the 17th in major league history to do it.

Gennett hit a two-run homer off John Brebbia in the eighth inning in his final at-bat of the game to tie the record.

The 27-year-old, who splits his time between second base and left field, came into the game with six homers and 28 RBI this season and started his night with an RBI single in the first inning.

In the third, he hit a grand slam off Adam Wainwright, and added a two-run shot off reliever John Gant in the fourth.

The outfielder then hit a solo homer off Gant in his next plate appearance in the sixth inning.