ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have activated tight end Jordan Reed from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Reed had been on the list since the start of training camp in late July because of an injury to the big toe on his left foot. The team announced the roster move Sunday.

With the toe injury lingering since last season, Reed has not practiced with teammates or played in a preseason game. He said Friday he expected to practice next week.

The 27-year-old saw a specialist in North Carolina and said new orthotics in his shoes helped alleviate some of the soreness. It's unclear if Reed will be available to play Aug. 27 against Cincinnati.

Reed had 66 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL