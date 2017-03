The Washington Redskins fired general manger Scot McCloughan on Thursday.

Redskins president Bruce Allen released a statement following the firing.

A statement from Redskins President Bruce Allen. pic.twitter.com/7GAEXOGIvQ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 10, 2017

Over the past two years as Redskins GM, the teams posted records of 8-7-1 and 9-7.