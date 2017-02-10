ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins offensive lineman Kory Lichtensteiger is retiring at age 31 after eight seasons in the NFL.

Lichtensteiger announced the news via the Redskins on Friday.

He made a total of 75 starts at left guard or centre for the Redskins after joining them as a free agent in 2010. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Bowling Green by the Denver Broncos in 2008.

Lichtensteiger dealt with injuries the past two seasons, totalling only eight starts.

