LANDOVER, Md. — Convinced no one outside their locker room gave them a chance to beat the Oakland Raiders, the Washington Redskins put together the kind of complete performance that made them worthy of the prime-time spotlight.

Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Thompson had 188 all-purpose yards and a score and the Redskins sacked Derek Carr four times, forced two turnovers and held the Raiders to 128 yards in a dominating 27-10 victory on Sunday night.

"We wanted to show everybody what the Washington Redskins really could do because everybody didn't give us a heck of a chance," cornerback Josh Norman said. "Our boys showed up and they played some heck of a ball tonight and I can't be more proud of them."

Cousins was a spectacular 25 of 30, including TD passes to Thompson, Vernon Davis and a 52-yarder to Josh Doctson. Thompson had 150 yards receiving and 38 yards rushing, joining Jamaal Charles as the only running backs to put up 150 yards receiving against the Raiders (2-1) since they moved to Oakland in 1995.

"It's just on us as running backs and receivers, offensive line, just basically beating our matchups and winning our matchups and Kirk, he's going to get us the ball," Thompson said. "I knew it was about time for him to have a big game, and he did a great job."

Thompson was again a difference maker and has four of Washington's seven offensive touchdowns this season. The Redskins (2-1), who piled up 472 yards, improved to 4-6 in prime-time games under coach Jay Gruden and tied the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

Under pressure all night, Carr was 19 of 31 for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Carr had thrown 112 consecutive passes before being picked off by Montae Nicholson on the second play of the game.

"I've got to take care of the ball better and I will," Carr said. "This isn't alarming, but we did get punched in the mouth and it's all about how we respond."

Oakland's rushing offence, which came in ranked fifth in the NFL, managed just 32 yards.

"Days like this can happen," coach Jack Del Rio said. "You just don't want it to happen very often."

OAKLAND 0-FER

The Raiders went 0 of 11 on third down as part of their anemic offensive effort. Their 47 first-half yards were their fewest since Week 14 against Denver in 2015, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Oakland's only touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Carr to Jared Cook, came after the Redskins' Jamison Crowder muffed the punt return and the Raiders recovered at the Washington 18. The Raiders had scoring drives of 18 and 8 yards.

REDSKINS SACK MASTERS

The Redskins' defensive front dominated the Raiders' offensive line for much of the games. Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan each had a solo sack and rookie Jonathan Allen was in on two — with Junior Galette and Matt Ioannidis.

"We pride ourselves on being a physical group on offence and defence," Allen said. "To go out there and have a team performance like we did is something special."

It was the most sacks of Carr since the 2015 finale against Kansas City (six).

ANTHEM PROTEST

Washington's Dan Snyder followed the lead of a handful of other owners by linking arms with his players on the sideline during the national anthem. Seven Redskins players kneeled: tight ends Jordan Reed and Niles Paul, receivers Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Brian Quick and linebackers Chris Carter and Ryan Anderson.

"One brother, you mess with one, you mess with us all," Norman said. "Nobody is divided in this. We were in unity, and we wanted to stand for something."

A vast majority of Raiders players sat on the bench arm in arm. Carr was among those standing, along with Del Rio.

INJURIES

Raiders: WR Michael Crabtree left with a chest injury. ... CB Sean Smith returned from a neck injury and was beaten down the field by Davis and others.

Redskins: Reed (chest/rib), RB Rob Kelley (rib), and LB Mason Foster (shoulder) were all inactive . ... RB Samaje Perine injured his hand on the play he fumbled in the fourth quarter. ... OT Ty Nsekhe suffered a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup Sunday.

Redskins: Visit the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 2.

