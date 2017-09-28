ASHBURN, Va. — Tight end Jordan Reed expects to play for the Washington Redskins on Monday night against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.

Reed missed the Redskins' Week 3 victory over the Oakland Raiders with a chest/rib injury. Coach Jay Gruden says Reed was limited in practice Thursday but took part in some more team drills.

The 27-year-old sat out the Raiders game in part because he felt Vernon Davis and Niles Paul healthy gave Washington a better chance to win. Davis had five catches for 58 yards against Oakland.

Reed, who has 11 catches for 84 yards this season, says resting helped the pain go down as he felt more strength in his chest. He wants to be able to block as well as receive before he feels ready to play.

