GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Hannes Reichelt led from the start to win a downhill race for his first World Cup victory of the season on Saturday.

The Austrian went first and completed the Kandahar course in 1 minute, 53.83 seconds, beating Italy's Peter Fill by 0.16 and Switzerland's Beat Feuz by 0.52.

Paris Dominik of Italy was fourth, 0.76 back, ahead of Kjetil Jansrud of Norway.

Friday's winner Travis Ganong finished 1.31 seconds off the pace in 12th.

There were no major crashes in contrast to the day before when Valentin Giraud-Moine and Steven Nyman were airlifted to the local hospital in Garmisch with serious knee injuries.

A giant slalom race is scheduled for Sunday.