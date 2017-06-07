EDMONTON — Quarterback Mike Reilly and the Edmonton Eskimos will honour former star defensive back Larry Highbaugh on Sunday.

Reilly will don No. 0 when the Eskimos host the Calgary Stampeders in a CFL exhibition game. Reilly usually wears No. 13, the same number Highbaugh wore when he played for Edmonton (1972-83).

Highbaugh died in March at the age of 67.

No Eskimos' player will wear No. 13 in the game, the clubs first since Highbaugh's death. After Sunday's contest, Reilly will resume wearing No. 13 for the remainder of the season.

Highbaugh, who began his CFL career in 1971 with B.C., was a member of six Grey Cup-winning teams during his time with Edmonton. Three times he was named a CFL all-star.

Highbaugh recorded 66 career interceptions, second-most in CFL history, and amassed 4,966 kickoff-return yards to stand sixth all-time.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Highbaugh appeared in 196 career games, 174 with the Eskimos. He's one of just six players in CFL history to play in nine Grey Cup games and is the only one in Edmonton history with three kickoff return TDs.

Highbaugh also registered 80 receptions for 1,364 yards and 14 TDs. He was added to the Eskimos Wall of Honour in 1996.