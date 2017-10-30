Vegas Golden Knight defenceman Griffin Reinhart and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Louis Domingue both cleared waivers on Monday.

Reinhart, selected in the expansion draft from the Edmonton Oilers, has not appeared in a game with the Golden Knights this season. He was assigned Chicago Wolves last week on a conditioning assignment and owns no points through two games.at the AHL level.

Reinhart, selected fourth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, has not appeared in an NHL contest since the 2015-16 season, when he appeared in 29 games with the Oilers. Reinhart will turn 24 in January.

Shea Theodore was recalled by the Golden Knights to take Reinhart's spot on the 23-man roster. Theodore, who played in all 14 playoff games for the Anaheim Ducks last season, owns five goals and 11 points in eight games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves this season. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun does not expect the 22-year-old to be sent down again this season.

Interesting because I think the Golden Knights felt 2-3 weeks ago they might lose Reinhart if they waived him. https://t.co/WDSiLI1uwm — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 30, 2017

Along with Reinhart, the Golden Knights assigned Jason Garrison, who was waived last week, to the AHL Wolves on Monday.

Domingue was waived by the Coyotes on Sunday after the team acquired Scott Wedgewood from the New Jersey Devils. He owns an 0-6 record with the Coyotes this season, posting a 4.33 goals against average and a .856 save percentage. He posted an 11-15-1 record in 31 games last season with a .908 save percentage and a 3.08 goals against average.

No players were placed on waivers Monday.