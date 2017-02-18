Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

MONTRÉAL — Part Deux of the Claude Julien era with the Canadiens began much in the same way his first stint ended.

Tomas Plekanec and Andrei Markov, two of only 17 active players who have remained exclusively with the same franchise since Julien was last behind the Habs’ bench on Jan. 11, 2006, were in the starting lineup. And the Canadiens lost.

The Canadiens were downed by the Winnipeg Jets, 3-1, in a Saturday matinee that denied Julien a win in his first home game at Bell Centre in 11 years.

NHL teams now have a record of just 3-10-2 in their first game following the five-day bye week, instituted in every team’s schedule for the first time this season.

Final score aside, the Canadiens showed signs of life in their first action since Julien replaced Michel Therrien behind the bench on Tuesday.

None were more important than Carey Price reverting to form.

Price apparently wasn’t kidding when he said on Friday afternoon that Montreal’s reboot “felt like a new season.”

Price looked a lot more like the Price of old on Saturday afternoon, stopping 30 of 32 shots, including at least three separate five-bell saves he made in the first period alone when his tentative Canadiens were under siege. He was consistently strong all game, flashing the leather late in the third period on a Patrik Laine wrist shot to keep it a one-goal contest and allow his team one last push.

More than that, Price just seemed more in control, less fidgety in the crease.

This followed perhaps his worst stretch of hockey in three seasons. In Price’s last 18 appearances under Therrien, he had just an .894 save percentage, perhaps contributing to his coach’s demise.

But Price’s steadying in net may have had as much to do with the five-day break as it did the transition in power. He admitted Friday that he was worn down from a condensed schedule that has kept him on the ice since early September with the World Cup of Hockey.

“I didn’t think about hockey,” Price said Friday. “When I heard the news, I just put it in my back pocket.”

The Habs trailed Winnipeg in shots, 14-6, in in the first period but held a 1-0 lead. Markov bookended Julien’s tenure, scoring Montreal’s first goal on Saturday afternoon. It was setup by a pretty passing play from Montreal’s new-look top line of Max Pacioretty, Alex Galchenyuk and Alexander Radulov.

Joel Armia netted his first career shorthanded goal on a breakaway on Price in the second period. It was the sixth shorthanded goal allowed by Montreal this season.

Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu’s gaffe sent Armia in on the break. But Beaulieu was back out on the ice in short order after the mistake, showing Julien’s promise to give individuals “plenty of opportunities” to show themselves before he makes any sort of judgment. As recently as last week, Beaulieu may have been quickly stapled to the bench.

Despite Price’s best effort, the Canadiens could not get out of their own way at times. Montreal killed their own golden opportunity on the power play with under 10 minutes to play, with Radulov taking a penalty just 23 seconds into the man-advantage, effectively sealing the victory for Winnipeg.

