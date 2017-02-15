NEW YORK — Reliever Fernando Salas and the New York Mets have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.

The deal had been agreed to Feb. 3 pending a successful physical and was completed Wednesday.

Salas can earn an additional $350,000 in performance bonuses base: $50,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, 70 and 75 relief appearances.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in an Aug. 31 trade last year, Salas solidified the seventh inning for New York down the stretch. The 31-year-old right-hander went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 17 games with the Mets, striking out 19 and walking none in 17 1/3 innings. He was 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 75 games overall, and all six of his saves came with the Angels.

Salas saved 24 games in 2011 for the World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.