At 1-7 on the season, the New York Giants appear to be looking ahead to the future.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Giants co-owner John Mara has instructed the team's scouts to take a close look at the top quarterbacks available in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Raanan reports Mara gave the decision shortly after star wide receiver Odell Backham Jr. was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, leading the Giants to accept their playoffs were dead.

USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen are considered possibilities to be selected in the first 10 picks of next year's draft. Raanan reports the Giants recently sent their vice president of player evaluation to scout Rosen.

If the season ended today, the Giants would select third overall, behind only the winless Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Eli Manning, 36, has another season remaining on his contract before the Giants have a potential out clause. He's completed 63.2 per cent of his passes this season for 1,820 yards with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Giants, who suffered a 51-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams last week, visit the 49ers on Sunday.