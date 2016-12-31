The San Francisco 49ers are expected to fire both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

San Francisco is expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both HC Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Kelly is in his first season with the 49ers and has led them to a disappointing 2-13 record, the second worst mark in the NFL.

The 53-year-old joined the 49ers after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was fired after week 16 in 2015 after posting a 6-9 record.

Kelly found favour among 49ers players, unlike Eagles ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner talks about the support Chip Kelly built in the San Francisco locker room, a far cry from his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles made the playoffs once under Kelly, falling to the New Orleans Saints after winning the NFC East title.

Kelly, a native of Dover, New Hampshire, made his name at the University of Oregon where he posted a 46-7 record, including 2-2 in Bowl Games.

Baalke has been GM of the Bay Area franchise since January of 2011 and was named NFL Executive of the Year after the team improved from a 6-10 season to a trip to the NFC Championship Game in that same season.

The 52-year-old executive has been with the organization since joining as a scout in 2005.