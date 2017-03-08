Pierre Garcon is reportedly heading to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN'S Chris Mortensen, the deal will see Garcon earn $16 million in his first year with the team. The length of the contract is not yet known.

When Pierre Garcon finalizes deal with 49ers, as expected, league sources believe he will make $16 million in first year. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 8, 2017

Although there are reports of the agreement, it doesn't become official until the new league year starts at 4pm et Thursday.

Garcon, 30, spent his last five season with the Washington Redskins and the 49ers will be the third team that Garcon has played for in his career.

Last season, Garcon had 79 receptions for 1,041 yards receiving and three touchdown passes.