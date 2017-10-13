The San Francisco 49ers are shopping three-time Pro Bowl linebacker NaVorro Bowman, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that teams are showing interest and Bowman's time in San Francisco could be coming to an end.

49ers shopping LB NaVorro Bowman, and there are teams interested, sources tell ESPN. His time in SF soon could come to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2017

Bowman has recorded 38 tackles over five games this season for the 0-5 49ers. He appeared in only four contests last year after tearing his Achilles tendon in early October.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the 49ers after being selected by them in the third round of the 2010 draft.

The Penn State product was named to the Pro Bowl in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

The trade deadline is Oct. 31.