The San Francisco 49ers are looking for a head coach and GM after firing Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke Sunday, and could be looking for a packaged deal to fill the vacancies.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coach opening, and Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio for the GM opening.

Further to Schefter’s report, Ian Rapoport adds the 49ers are looking to find a head coach and GM that already have a great working relationship.

McDaniels has head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to an 11-17 record over parts of two seasons from 2009-10. McDaniels is best known however, for his work as an offensive coordinator in New England. He has spent two stints with the team, most recently since 2012 and has been a part of their four Super Bowl wins.

Caserio meanwhile, has been with the Patriots since 2001, and has been in his current position since 2008.

Rapoport is also reporting the 49ers have requested permission to interview the Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations, Chris Ballard, for the GM job.

Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com reports the list of head coaching candidates for the 49ers also includes Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.