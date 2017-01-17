The 49ers plan to offer their head coaching position to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan at the conclusion of their season, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Shanahan has been the offensive coordinator for the Falcons since 2015 and previously held the same position with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Washington Redskins, where his father Mike Shanahan was head coach.

The Falcons are currently preparing to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.