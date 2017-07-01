J.J. Redick made his intentions for next season clear with three simple words.

"Trust the process," he tweeted.

In the NBA these days, that only means one thing.

Redick agreed on a $23 million, one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can become finalized until the NBA's summer moratorium is lifted on Thursday.

UPDATE: The 76ers also picked up free agent power forward Amir Johnson with a one-year, $11 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, who turned 33 last month, averaged 15.0 points and made 43 per cent of his 3-pointers last season for the Los Angeles Clippers, who will now need two new starting guards next season. Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets.

The 76ers will become Redick's fourth team. His career started in Orlando after being drafted No. 11 overall in 2006, he was briefly with Milwaukee in the 2012-13 season and he spent the last four seasons with the Clippers.

Since Redick entered the league, only five players — Stephen Curry, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, Klay Thompson and Jason Terry — have made more 3-pointers than the former Duke sharpshooter. Redick is also a career 89 per cent shooter from the foul line.

Redick had interest from other clubs, including Minnesota, but couldn't get the Wolves to totally engage in moves toward a deal. So he took a huge-money offer from Philadelphia, one that will essentially triple the amount of money he made in any other season during his career. Redick played last season for about $7.4 million.

In Philadelphia, he'll join a core that includes 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, and two of this season's Rookie of the Year finalists in Joel Embiid and Dario Saric.

The 76ers desperately needed shooting — they were 25th in the 30-team NBA in 3-point percentage last season, making only 34 per cent of their attempts. Over the last three seasons, Redick has been a 45 per cent shooter from beyond the arc.