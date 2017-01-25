With a thin free agent class at quarterback expected this offseason, many teams would surely welcome the availability of Washington QB Kirk Cousins, either via trade or as a free agent, but that potential scenario appears off the table.

There have been rumours that Cousins could be available this offseason but Washington team president Bruce Allen appeared to shoot down those rumours on Sirius Radio earlier this week.

"Yeah. Kirk is our quarterback. He's played well the last two years. I know there's other speculation, but it doesn't come from (us)," Allen said, adding it’s a ‘10’ on a scale of 1 to 10 that Cousins would return.

Cousins played last season under the franchise tag for Washington. The team can place the franchise tag on him again, but it would cost them. After playing for just under $20 million last season, Cousins would get nearly $24 million next season under the tag.

The preferable solution for Washington would be to sign Cousins long-term. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports Washington will franchise Cousins before losing him as a free agent.