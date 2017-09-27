The Montreal Alouettes have reached out to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti confirmed Zurkowsky's report the Hamilton Tiger-Cats relinquished Kaepernick's CFL rights, and the Als added him to their negotiation list in August.

Alouettes general manager and interim head coach Kavis Reed told Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette he has reached out to Kaepernick's agent but that nothing's imminent.

“He’s in the midst of some very important things,” Reed told Zurkowsky. “We understand there’s a movement going on around him. We’re doing our due diligence and making certain they know we want to see where he’s at. It’s a matter of kicking the tires at this stage."

Kaepernick sparked controversy south of the border for kneeling during the American national anthem last year.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

The 29-year-old led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 and has 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in six years in the NFL.