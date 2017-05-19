It appears Doug Fister has found an MLB home.

According to SB Nation's Chris Cotillo, Fister has signed with the Los Angeles Angels, pending a physical. The deal is a major-league contract.

An eight-year pro, Fister, 33, went 12-13 with a 4.64 earned run average and a 1.425 WHIP over 32 starts and 180.1 innings pitched last season for the Houston Astros.

The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Angels all reportedly attended Fister's showcase early in May.

He is expected to join the team in June after making a couple of minor-league starts.

Fister posted a 2.41 ERA in 164 innings with the Nationals in 2014, but has seen his ERA balloon to over 4.00 in each of the past two seasons.